Create interactive data visualizations from multiple data sources and share important business insights across your organization with Power BI.
Analysts: Provide real-time insights across your organization
Connect, prepare, and model
Connect to and transform data with advanced data preparation capabilities.
Visualize
Create interactive data visualizations and uncover important insights.
Publish and share
Publish dashboards and share insights to drive informed action throughout your organization.
Power BI & Excel are better together
Use Power BI and Excel together to easily gather, shape, analyze, and explore key business data in new ways—all in less time.
Connect and prepare your data
- Connect directly to data sources wherever they are—including real-time and streaming—with 90+ connectors for data in the cloud or on premises.
- Combine, transform, and organize massive amounts of data with Power Query at a fraction of the cost, time, and expertise previously required. Learn more
- Simplify data modeling when you prepare data once and use it for multiple models, take advantage of a point-and-click analysis interface, and create models automatically.
Linking data for analyses was something we couldn’t do before. With Power BI, it’s simple. Power BI makes the hard things easy. Everything becomes possible.
Phillip Dean, Head of Department of Pharmacy and Quality, Health Services Trust
Visualize your data
- Get quick insights with AI-assisted visualizations created automatically on your dataset.
- Gain limitless options for how you visualize your data through the custom visuals open framework, or choose from the more than 100 visuals published by community users.
- Find answers fast. Ask a question and let Power BI choose the right visual for you.
Power BI allows us to provide physicians with interactive data they can use to assess their own performance and utilization profiles within their respective departments.
Sebastien Landry, Director of Medical Affairs, Hôpital Monfort
Publish and share
- Empower data-driven decision making across your organization.
- Quickly onboard your team with integrations to Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft SharePoint, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Teams, and other familiar tools.
- Collaborate on reports and share insights with users across your organization.
- Distribute insights on any device in just a few clicks and manage user access and security from one central place.
Before, you really thought twice before ordering a custom report. Now, if you have a question, you can use Power BI to find the answer. There’s no barrier between you and the analysis you want to perform.
Alessandra Gilberti, Business Intelligence Manager, ABB Italy
